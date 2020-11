About this show

The year is 1967, and the Vietnam War is at its height. In New York City, a tribe of hippies rails against the establishment, protesting intolerance, brutality, and the dehumanization of society. When Claude, one of their own, gets drafted, he must make a decision about what values are worth fighting for. Songs include 'Aquarius', 'Good Morning Starshine', 'Let the Sunshine In'.