About this show

Part rock concert, part love story, part musical spectacular, from the team that brought you the acclaimed Dead Ringer from Hell. Everyone will love this entertaining family-friendly show, packed full of the greatest rock anthems - and you don’t even have to be a Meat Loaf fan to enjoy it! Featuring the classics Bat Out of Hell, All Revved Up and I Would Do Anything for Love plus songs from Bonnie Tyler, Pink Floyd and many more.