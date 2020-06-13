About this show

Soho London. The Present - On the roof top of Bar Luna, Daniel's desire to Steve leads to a modern romance. Gulf of Venice. Italy 1918 - On the terrazza of Villa Alba, the countess de Luca reveals her passion for the handsome Lieutenant Badolin in the dying days of World War I. As the two parallel stories unfold, Daniel discovers his family ties through the Countess' explicit diary. An extraordinary story of wartorn love, betrayal and of a gay son's understanding of his dead father's past. A provocative play, second in Claudio Macor's trilogy set in the Venetian countryside.