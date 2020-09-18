About this show

Wesele/ Wedding is an immersive one woman comedy show and a night out, where you, the audience, play the role of the wedding guests led by a charismatic Mistress of Ceremonies. There's vodka to get you in the mood for raunchy wedding games, disco polo singalongs and stories of love across the borders, peppered with Polish and international language of Esperanto. In order to keep the international community together, the MC needs the wedding to go without a glitch. Will she succeed? This absurdist (and at times dark) collage of authentic and fictionalised migrant stories draws on Margot's real-life experience of being a wedding MC and uses storytelling, stand-up, live art performance and physical theatre modes to subverts national, cultural and gender stereotypes we are all imbued in. Inspired by Wyspianski's 1901 play, Wesele / Wedding holds up a mirror to the contemporary British society, and examines the role of class, tradition and popular culture in shaping our identities. The show addresses the lack of authentic representation of Poles and other Europeans in the British mainstream in the wake of the Brexit referendum. The show was featured in Vice, on BBC Radio London and covered by a number of Polish media.