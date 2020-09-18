About this show

Leading men from London's West End combine in a powerhouse of vocal harmony to deliver a stunning blend of music ranging from Opera to Pop, and everything in between. For the past 5 years The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment. Working tirelessly to dispel the myth that opera is boring, The Opera Boys combine their exceptional classically trained voices with their experience, showmanship and personality to deliver a wonderfully entertaining show.