About this show

We all enter into relationships with our own 'To Do List' comprising of our hope's, dreams, and expectations of what it should be like to fall in love.. but what does it look like in reality...? I'll be your baby tonight..? Is a conversation about romanticism in the world of dating apps; a playfully experimental comedy where audience and performer playout their dream relationship through a series of improvised, interactive games. A combination of clowning, confessional storytelling and interactive 'gameplay' that celebrates the messier side of human nature: cock-ups, vulnerability and all.

Meet Holly, romantically confused, an accidental serial monogamist, the ultimate romantic fantasist who is bring her hunt for the dream date to Theatre Deli this Valentines!