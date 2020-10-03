About this show

Make way for protest singer, LGBTQ+ activist, folk singer, socialist and social commentator Grace Petrie.

Smart, witty, a talented lyricist and an electrifying live performer, Grace Petrie can take the most hostile room and by the end of the night they will be singing along, 'Stand up today that we might save tomorrow!' Given all of this, it's no surprise she's toured in support of Billy Bragg, worked for ten years as a self-sustaining DIY artist with virtually no mainstream media coverage and yet when this May she announced a Kickstarter campaign for the recording of her first full studio album ?Queer As Folk' she reached the ?10,000 target in twenty-four hours. 'Queer As Folk' was released in September '18.