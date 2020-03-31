About this show

Managing to balance being ?dark-tinged but magical? (The Guardian) with being warm and chatty she has built a cult following for her brand of confessional comedy. She has worked alongside some of the greats of the industry and written jokes for acts as diverse as Brendon Burns and Jimmy Cricket. Having started performing in 2005 she was initially branded "unremarkable" by a clueless imbecile reviewing her first gig, a few short years later she she's now being told "Bethany Black should prepare for world domination" Bruce Dessau, The British Comedy Awards.