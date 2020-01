About this show

Sam and Fay Spencer arrive for a peaceful holiday in a luxurious Spanish villa, closely followed by actor Howard Booth and his girlfriend, Dodie. Unfortunately, Sam and Howard have matching holdalls which become mixed up. Yet a third identical holdall containing a large sum of money, brings the sinister Raynor to the villa - assumed identities, breakneck pace and hilarious mishaps of farce combine with the tension and startling plot reversals of a thriller in this comedy.