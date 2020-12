About this show

Fun for the whole family from ages 8 and up, Eric and Ern is a brilliant vaudeville production chock-full of hilarious comedy sketches, the Mr Memory...'Arsenal' to the paper bag trick, and a Greig Piano concerto. A spectacular homage to the legendary English comic double act, Morecambe and Wise, who worked in film, radio, and variety, Eric and Ern will have you laughing yourself silly as it hits all the right comedic notes.