About this show

A comedy musical set in 1947, the story concerns an upwardly mobile chiropodist and his wife. He and his wife are in immediate and austere post Britain.. The Second World War might been over by two years, but food rationing is still in place. Food rationing has made things worse than during the war itself. Within this hierarchy of a very small town, desperate times call for desperate measures. Particularly when it comes to trying to prepare a fine pork roast to celebrate the royal wedding. The chiropodist and his wife steal a pig in order to fatten her up for a banquet celebrating the impending wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten. But the pig is not as co-operative as they want her to be.