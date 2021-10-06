About this show

Award winning comedian Rob Brydon and his eight-piece band will take to the road next year with his new show, Rob Brydon - A Night Of Songs & Laughter. With songs from Tom Waits to Tom Jones, and Guys and Dolls to Elvis (and almost everything in between), audiences can expect Rob's usual warmth and humour as well as some of his famed gallery of voices.