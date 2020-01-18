About this show

Remembering Ellie; 10 years on' is an evening of family entertainment, in memory of 14 year old Ellie Othick-Bowmaker, who died on Valentine's Day 2010, after a 3 year battle with a brain tumour. Ellie was diagnosed with a grade 4 Glioblastoma in February 2007, aged 11, and given 6 months to live; and LIVE she did, making lots of memories with family and friends and raising ?25000 for various charities before passing away peacefully at Martin House Hospice in the early hours of February 14th, 3 years and one day after her first symptom. 'Ellie's Fund' became a registered charity in September 2010, raising funds for research into brain tumours and supporting families across Yorkshire and the Humber who have a child affected by a brain tumour, and families within the Borough of Scarborough who have a child affected by any cancer. In 2017 we became part of the largest brain tumour charity in Yorkshire - BTRS (Brain Tumour Research & Support Across Yorkshire) and our main focus is now raising funds for research through our successful recycling initiative, though grants are still available for young adults who have a primary brain tumour, in Ellie's name, via BTRS, as well.

As a stand alone charity 'Ellie's Fund - Brain Tumour Trust' raised almost £300,000; Ellie's legacy is the hope we can bring to other brain tumour patients through the research we are helping to fund - and Ellie's memory lives on with it. This event is raising funds for BTRS, for research into brain tumours.