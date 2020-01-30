About this show

Andy Secombe is the son of the late, great Harry Secombe (The Goons, Pickwick and Mr Bumble in Oliver!). Harry was undoubtedly a 20th century legend, and Andy has inherited his Dad's showbiz talents. However... there have been times when he's been acknowledged as "not as funny as your father" - especially when appearing in the great British tragedies! This warm and humorous revue is both a collection of father/son anecdotes and a selection of musical titbits from Harry's life. Andy is accompanied on the piano by Lucas Bailey. The show lasts about an hour.

Salberg Studio