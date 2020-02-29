About this show

An exploration of trans violence and our image obsessed culture, told through clowning, animation and spoken word. Too Pretty To Punch is a one person celebration of international trans visibility and self-acceptance; a mix of clown, mime, music, spoken word and video projection focusing on society's obsession with trans bodies, judging our acceptability on how attractive we are and the horrifically high rates of trans homicide and suicide around the world, swinging violently between light hearted comedy cabaret and dark humour.

This show is 60mins long in London and Cambridge.