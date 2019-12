About this show

Sean & Eamonn were members of The Dubliners for close to 30 years while Gerry joined them for the final part of their 50th Anniversary Tour. The Dublin Legends will continue the legacy started by Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Ciaran Bourke, Barney McKenna & John Sheahan back in 1962. As Barney himself said "It's Too Late To Stop Now".