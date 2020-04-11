About this show

Ruthie Henshall is back in the UK with a new intimate show In My Life which plays an exclusive four-city tour in April 2020. In My Life premiered at the Sydney Opera House in June 2019 and went on to tour Australia playing to packed houses and a slew of five-star, rave reviews.

This new intimate show is a rare opportunity to see this dazzling star up close and personal, reinterpreting highlights from her acclaimed career as well as exploring the work of other iconic artists from Stephen Sondheim and Carole King to Victoria Wood and The Beatles. Ruthie is accompanied by her musical director, Paul Schofield, on piano.

Ruthie Henshall is one of the most celebrated stars in the history of the West End. Her multi-award winning career has seen her star in the most popular musicals of the past thirty years in the West End and on Broadway from her iconic appearance as Fantine in Les Misérables (including the tenth anniversary concert) to her Olivier Award nominated performances in Crazy For You, She Loves Me (winner), Peggy Sue Got Married, Marguerite and Chicago. Ruthie’s other credits include Cats, Miss Saigon, Oliver!, A Chorus Line, Putting It Together, Billy Elliot (including the world-wide cinema release) and her legendary appearance as both Roxie and Velma in Chicago in the West End and on Broadway. She recently starred as Mama Morton in Chicago, making her the only British actress to play all three female leads in the show. Ruthie has enjoyed tremendous success in plays, in concert and on television, including her stint as a judge on Dancing on Ice. Her recordings include four solo albums and numerous cast recordings.