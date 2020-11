About this show

Disney?villain. Octo-woman. Plus-size icon. But who is the woman behind the tentacles? From the multi-award winning Fat Rascal Theatre and fresh from complete sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe comes the untold story of Ursula the sea witch in concert. It's time to take the plunge as Fat Rascal reveal what really happened under the sea, in a tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers. A musical parody.