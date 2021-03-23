About this show

Levantes Dance Theatre have a strong unique voice, which they keep current, fluid and diverse. They are strongly influenced by theatre and Live Art and conscious of the impact of an overall aesthetic.

As one hit wonders, this is a story of their big comeback. With Sandy's determination and Bruno's blissful devotion to her, they are here; not by popular demand, but by sheer defiance. With striking aesthetics and a rousing soundtrack, The Band is a quirky, humorous display of desperate ambition and blind affection.