About this show

"I don't know why I listened to you about going on this mission! Now we're in the middle of nowhere dot com, buses ain't rolling, and they're gonna beat us down, shank us, and then fling us in some big bin!" Life isn't easy on the Crongton Estate but when the magnificent six set out to help a friend in trouble, much larger problems come their way. Although, with the help of a few good friends nothing is impossible and lessons learned the hard way are ones you'll never forget. That's when a crew becomes a family.