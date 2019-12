About this show

After 2018's 'funny, warm... perfectly structured debut' **** (Times), Catherine's back to smash stereotypes around sex, sexuality and relationships. As seen and heard on BBC Two's The Mash Report, Comedy Central's Roast Battle, E4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show, Dave's Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier and The Guilty Feminist Podcast.