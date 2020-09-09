About this show

The Akram Khan Company is UK based with a truly global focus. Khan's choreography is a dazzling fusion of classical Indian katak and western contemporary dance - dance that is bold, uninhibited, intelligent, inventive and challenging.

Following its Olivier Award in 2019 for Outstanding Achievement in Dance, Akram Khan returns to the stage, alongside five world-class musicians, to present the critically acclaimed XENOS. Shifting between classical kathak and contemporary dance, Khan conjures the shell-shocked dream of a colonial soldier in the First World War. Meaning