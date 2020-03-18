About this show

Legendary director, playwright and ?visual wizard' (New York Times), Robert Lepage returns to Edinburgh to perform the European premiere of his new work. While Lepage continues to pioneer the use of technology, his work is imbued with an intimacy and humanity that few can match. 887 is a riveting foray into the world of memory, exploring how personal recollections are reflected in collective consciousness. Lepage recalls his own experience as a French-speaking child during the October Crisis of 1970, when violent action by the Front de liberation du Quebec provoked the invocation of the War Measures Act, bringing troops onto the streets of the province. Years later, in an era of unlimited digital capture and storage he must examine the validity and nature of his memories and the very purpose of theatre, an art based on the act of remembering.