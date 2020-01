About this show

The outstanding New Jersey Tones presents an immaculate celebration of one of the most iconic voices of all time, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. A musical journey with all the timeless classics, including Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, The Night and many more. If you like JERSEY BOYS you will love THE FRANKIE VALLI SONGBOOK.