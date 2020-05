About this show

In this fantastic and unforgettable show, award-winning singer and musical theatre legend, Patti Boulaye compares and contrasts her life with that of the 'Queen of Soul', Aretha Franklin, who enjoyed a celebrated career spanning five decades, spawning 17 Top 10 singles and 20 No.1 R&B classic hits. Patti will perform many of her favourite Aretha Franklin numbers including Respect, I'd Rather Go Blind, Say A Little Prayer, Chain of Fools and Think.