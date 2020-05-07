About this show

They said it was... unstageable. They said it was... unachievable. They said it was... impossible in today's financial climate. But we're doing it anyway! From the Olivier and Tony award-winning adaptor and producers of The West End, Broadway and Global sensation The 39 Steps The Watermill is overawed to present an unbelievably spectacular and never-before seen stage version of the novel by General ?Lew' Wallace. Almost certainly the greatest book ever penned... Experts say no book has ever been so widely read... In true theatrical, live 3-D with genuine smellorama! Performed on stage for the first time ever with