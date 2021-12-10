About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Join our hero Aladdin on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love. Full of magic, mystery and make-believe, Aladdin will delight your senses in a blaze of shimmering scenery, sparkling costumes, sensational song and dance and side-splitting laughter, not to mention plenty of chances for you to join in the fun, booing the baddie and cheering the champions in true pantomime tradition in our family extravaganza that's simply Genie-us! Our 2021 panto will be bigger and better than ever. After a year away, we want to make the experience extra special for the thousands who enjoy our panto each year. We can't wait to unite family and friends with a long-awaited dose of pantomime fun, laughter and escapism!