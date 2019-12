About this show

Featuring the original multi-hit makers 'Marmalade' (UK first hit Lovin' Things), platinum selling 'Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich' (the UK Singles Chart No 1 The Legend of Xanadu) and 'The Tornadoes' (world hit No 1 Telstar), three of the bands that made British pop music the best in the world in the swinging sixties.