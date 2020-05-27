About this show

For many, the social justice movement of ‘wokeness’ is a kind of cult. Although well-intentioned, most of these new ‘woke’ activists have an unshakeable certainty that their worldview is correct. They feel the need to identify and cast out the sinners in our midst, insisting that redemption is not possible. And even though they are capable of the most horrendous acts of public shaming and bullying behaviour, they think they are the good guys…

Join Andrew Doyle and Douglas Murray as they consider how best to resist the rise of the woke mindset, and discuss the challenges it presents to individual liberty, intellectual diversity and free speech.