Sisters in spirit, these talented singers focus on strong vocals and brilliant harmonies to recreate the sights and sounds of the 1940s. Combining their down-to-earth style with a love for all things vintage, The Victory Sisters perform all year round bringing their fun and lively music to parties, gigs and festivals across the U.K.

Join The Victory Sisters and Marc Kelly as they present A Wartime Songbook, a melodic journey through the tribulations & jubilations of the Second World War. Liz, Karen, Marcia and Marc invite you to pack up your troubles and come along for the ride as they sing their way through all your favourite songs of the era, including 'Roll out the Barrel', 'Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy' and ‘'White Cliffs of Dover'