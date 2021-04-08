London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
It's a one-man stage show guaranteed to be funnier than Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, more historically accurate than 24 hours of fake news, less divisive than Brexit, Scottish Independence and Donald Trump put together.