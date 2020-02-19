About this show

The Thrill of Love takes a new look at the woman behind the headlines and the events that drove her to murder. A divorcee with a young child to care for, Ruth works hard, plays hard and dreams of a movie-star life. When she becomes obsessed with the wealthy, womanising David, fame comes but not in the way she imagines. Inspector Gale is on the track of the truth: why does her relationship end in murder? Why does she plead not guilty but offer no defence? Why does she show no remorse? And just who is she trying to protect?