About this show

The ladies of the F.A.H.E.T.G. (with a little help from the gentlemen) present their ambitious evening's entertainment with a cunning 'whodunnit' - Murder at Checkmate Manor. Every drama group has experienced the horrors of what can go wrong & the ladies are no different. However they are able to rise above any crisis & together they ralley to save the evening. A play within a play, the 'Farndales' were first presented at the Edinburgh Festival.