In An Englishman Abroad, actress Coral Browne receives an intoxicated visitor to her dressing room in a Moscow theatre. He's a familiar, upper-class Englishman - the disgraced double-agent Guy Burgess. Invited to dine at his flat, she is given one simple instruction - 'bring a tape measure'. A Question of Attribution follows Anthony Blunt, esteemed art historian and Surveyor of the Queen's Pictures. A chance encounter with the Queen leads to a sharp exchange of wits, but will he reveal to her what would later be revealed to the world - that the man who worked in the heart of her household was also a Soviet spy?