About this show

This two part musical theatre revue is a feel-good celebration of Musicals throughout the years, linked together by a friendship and a lifelong commitment and passion for all things theatrical. The show is jam packed with inventive and energetic choreography, many live instruments and a genuine love for song and dance from some of our most beloved West End and Broadway shows; From A Chorus Line to Anything goes, Ghost to Half a sixpence, and of course a song about a very special Pineapple - you'll have to come and see to find out why!