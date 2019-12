About this show

Welcome to a stunning night of sophisticated tease, wonderful comedy, magic and music featuring the UK's finest artistes of the genre. Beautiful choreography, hilarious routines, classic comedy and daring magic combine to deliver the most highly regarded production of its kind in the UK. The award-winning performances will delight and excite. For a truly delicious night of tassels, tease and titivating laughter, join us for our funfilled evening of Burlesque.