Gwen Dickey the voice of Rose Royce sings all the hits of the 70s icons.

Gwen Dickey relocated to the UK twenty years ago to enjoy a successful solo career playing to packed houses all over the UK, but now, with the newly reformed ROSE ROYCE, she and her legendary band are aback on the road. Judging by the reaction in the UK, no-one will want to miss their chance to experience ROSE ROYCE as they were always meant to be... with the ORIGINAL VOCALIST : the unique, unequalled, and sounding better-than-ever... Miss GWEN DICKEY!