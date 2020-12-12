About this show

Get ready for a socially distanced pantomime like never before, in a swashbuckling adventure full of buried treasure, dangerous buccaneers, and a magical journey across the ocean in an all-new production of Robinson Crusoe, created especially for Christmas 2020! The ship-shape pantomime will be performed in one act to minimise the need for audiences to move around the building but will still be packed full of comedy routines, audience-safe participation, and all the unmissable magic that Plymouth audiences have come to expect from their annual festive pantomime. Supported by the National Lottery