Plymouth favourites Le Navet Bete (Treasure Island, The Three Musketeers, Aladdin) are back in town and in partnership with Plymouth Culture, have teamed up with renowned comedy writer Tony Hawks to return in Summer of 2021 with a brand new, action-packed comedy show like no other - 400: A Historical Comedy. Expect songs, dance, games, phone-ins, the odd special guest and non-stop laughs in a riot of red, white and blue mayhem. In the words of 'The Donald', "It's gonna be tremendous". Let's just hope nothing goes wrong!

As part of Ocean City's Mayflower International Festival, expect 400 years of history in 100 minutes, from the West Country to Wild West, from the Barbican to Boston. Join four idiots as they explore our relationship with America and possibly answer some of our nation's most important questions like why is baseball ‘just not cricket', why was Queen Victoria not amused, and why do our American friends call trousers pants?

