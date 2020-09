About this show

A chance to see live on stage one of the only performing Rock'n'Roll Pioneers in the World today. Marty began his career in 1957 - and was one of the first British singers to play a leading part in those early formative and groundbreaking 'Rock'n'Roll' years'.

With his many hits and a host of wonderful songs from that era - Marty Wilde and his fabulous band the Wildcats take you back through some of the most exciting musical times this country has ever experienced.