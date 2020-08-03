About this show

Nick is not only the band leader but a top-notch storyteller, and when he's in the mood, he can take you back to the summer of 1922 when he lived next door to none other than the infamous Jay Gatsby. Nick was working as a Bond salesman in New York the summer he met the mysterious party-throwing millionaire. Before long, Nick finds out that Gatsby and his cousin Daisy (who conveniently lives nearby) used to be an item. Gatsby is still in love with Daisy, but Daisy is now married to the pretentious and unfaithful Tom. So get your glad rags on, work up your best Charleston, and get your cocktail glass at the ready! Served up with a twist of iconic Heartbreak style, this outdoor adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is the perfect way to mark 100 years since prohibition.