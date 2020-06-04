About this show

Airfish Circus and Vagabond Circus have come together, in collaboration with Julie Kernow, to present this circus show, inspired by everyday life in Mount's Bay, and embroidered with mystery and fantasy. It features entirely original music by Julie Kernow, an international award-winning singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who specialises in performing in the Cornish language. Julie's songs are inspired by the landscape and beauty of Cornwall, as well as the history of this unique part of Great Britain. Mordros - the Cornish word for the sound of the sea. Often peaceful but sometimes stormy, it is the soundtrack to Cornish life. From sunrise to moonrise the day unfolds, driven by changes in the weather. The characters cross the stage; spirits of the past; visitors to these shores and the locals whose lives are shaped by the world around them.