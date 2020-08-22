About this show

Come and dive with us into an evening full of magic, a one-time show of classical music interwoven with Cornish folklore narrated by one of Cornwall's very own magical creatures - the St Ives Mermaid.

This very special evening, specifically created for the magical atmosphere of Penlee Park Theatre, explores the connection between local Cornish tales and folklore and the vast musical landscape of 19th century music from all over the continent. After all it was the tragic Tale of Cornish King Mark, his best friend, the knight, Tristan and the Irish Princess Iseult which inspired German composer Richard Wagner to create what is known to be probably the longest love letter in history: His opera Tristan und Isolde.