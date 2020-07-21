About this show

Animals are amazing! There are big ones, tiny ones, scaly ones, furry ones, friendly ones and scary ones! There are millions of different types of animal on the planet, and in this show we're going to meet all of them! (Ok, not all of them, but quite a few). Expect to meet curious creatures of all shapes and sizes: performing fleas, the fastest snail in the world, a very clever hamster, a friendly crocodile, a grumpy orangutan, a happy family of lions and even a mind-reading chicken!!!

Using puppets, comedy, slapstick and live music - plus lots of amazing natural history facts - Squashbox Theatre will uncover the mysteries of the animal kingdom. Suitable children aged 4+ and their families