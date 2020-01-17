About this show

One day Mouse is gobbled up by a wolf. ?Oh woe' says Mouse, who fears this must be the end. But then we discover Duck, who was, until Mouse arrived, taking a nap. As it turns out, it's pretty nice living inside the belly of the beast with a new friend. There's delicious food, dancing and - better still - no more fear of being eaten! Meanwhile, outside in the forest, things aren't quite as rosy for Wolf who is being stalked by a hunter. Realising their fates are intertwined, Duck and Mouse hatch a winning plan...

A brilliantly subversive picture book which finds joy and friendship in the darkest and most unusual of places.