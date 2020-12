About this show

The Gruffalo said that no gruffalo should ever set foot in the deep dark wood... But one wild and windy night the Gruffalo's child ignores her father's warning and tiptoes out into the snow. After all, the Big Bad Mouse doesn't really exist... does he? Julia Donaldson's captivating sequel to life in a musical, magical adaptation. Songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up, and their adults.