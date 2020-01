About this show

The girls are having a sleepover and you're like, totally invited! Pillow fights in their underwear, singing into hairbrushes, and gossiping about their crushes, what could possibly go wrong? As long as they don't answer the oversized pink phone' dun dun duuun! Based on the retro game Dream Phone, they'll take you on a killer journey back to the 80s with an infectious original soundtrack. Scream meets Clueless in this hilarious spoof horror musical!