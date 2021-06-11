About this show

Following 2019’s sold-out show, we return this year with a bigger and bolder cast starring our very own “kings of dance."

Here Come the Boys returns with three Strictly dance superstars, a brand-new cast and a brand-new dazzling production.

Aljaž Škorjanec returns again and is joined by his former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev. They are joined by Sicilian sensation and Strictly star Graziano di Prima.

Joining our three handsome leads will be a cast of dancers including three internationally acclaimed female partners, a world champion beat-boxer and a team of commercial street dancers. It will be one of the most talked about dance shows of 2021.

This cast have dance credentials oozing from every pore. And lovers of dance will enjoy a show featuring some of the world’s greatest dancers, a huge LED screen and a lavish production.

Aljaž, one of Strictly’s most popular male professional dancers, is currently in rehearsals for his almost sold out show Remembering the Oscars. Pasha, who has scored more No. 10s than any other Strictly Professional, and Graziano, who recently starred in his Havana Nights are, like Aljaž, preparing for their return to BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Here Come the Boys was the unquestionable smash success of all the dance shows of the past few years. If you came in 2019, you will know what all the fuss was about, and will want to see this brand-new production with a brand-new cast. If you missed out, due to its popularity, then come to this year’s show and see what will undoubtedly be the dance show that everyone will be talking about.

Never before has the phrase “back by popular demand” rung so true. Never before has there been so much excitable anticipation for a show to return. And never before has there been such an incredible amount of dance talent sharing one stage…The Kings of Dance return.

TOUR DATES