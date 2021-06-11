Following 2019’s sold-out show, we return this year with a bigger and bolder cast starring our very own “kings of dance."
Here Come the Boys returns with three Strictly dance superstars, a brand-new cast and a brand-new dazzling production.
Aljaž Škorjanec returns again and is joined by his former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev. They are joined by Sicilian sensation and Strictly star Graziano di Prima.
Joining our three handsome leads will be a cast of dancers including three internationally acclaimed female partners, a world champion beat-boxer and a team of commercial street dancers. It will be one of the most talked about dance shows of 2021.
This cast have dance credentials oozing from every pore. And lovers of dance will enjoy a show featuring some of the world’s greatest dancers, a huge LED screen and a lavish production.
Aljaž, one of Strictly’s most popular male professional dancers, is currently in rehearsals for his almost sold out show Remembering the Oscars. Pasha, who has scored more No. 10s than any other Strictly Professional, and Graziano, who recently starred in his Havana Nights are, like Aljaž, preparing for their return to BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Here Come the Boys was the unquestionable smash success of all the dance shows of the past few years. If you came in 2019, you will know what all the fuss was about, and will want to see this brand-new production with a brand-new cast. If you missed out, due to its popularity, then come to this year’s show and see what will undoubtedly be the dance show that everyone will be talking about.
Never before has the phrase “back by popular demand” rung so true. Never before has there been so much excitable anticipation for a show to return. And never before has there been such an incredible amount of dance talent sharing one stage…The Kings of Dance return.
1 JULY - 1 JULY
ST GEORGE'S HALL, BRADFORD
27 JUNE - 27 JUNE
FORUM THEATRE, BILLINGHAM
27 JANUARY - 15 MAY
GARRICK THEATRE, WEST END
16 JUNE - 16 JUNE
THE ORCHARD, DARTFORD
18 JUNE - 18 JUNE
EVENTIM APOLLO, WEST END
19 JUNE - 19 JUNE
NEW THEATRE PETERBOROUGH, PETERBOROUGH
19 JULY - 19 JULY
THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH
29 JUNE - 29 JUNE
HULL VENUE, HULL
15 JULY - 15 JULY
PRINCESS THEATRE, TORQUAY
13 JUNE - 13 JUNE
WATERSIDE THEATRE, AYLESBURY
7 JULY - 7 JULY
REGENT THEATRE, STOKE-ON-TRENT
2 JULY - 2 JULY
LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC HALL, LIVERPOOL
30 JUNE - 30 JUNE
YORK BARBICAN CENTRE, YORK
12 JUNE - 12 JUNE
CORN EXCHANGE, CAMBRIDGE
26 JUNE - 26 JUNE
DE MONTFORT HALL, LEICESTER
16 JULY - 16 JULY
OCTAGON THEATRE, YEOVIL
12 JULY - 12 JULY
IPSWICH REGENT, IPSWICH
25 JUNE - 25 JUNE
ROYAL CONCERT HALL, GLASGOW
4 JULY - 4 JULY
THEATRE ROYAL, NOTTINGHAM
13 JULY - 13 JULY
WYVERN THEATRE, SWINDON
11 JULY - 11 JULY
NEW VICTORIA THEATRE, WOKING
11 JUNE - 11 JUNE
NEW THEATRE, OXFORD
17 JULY - 17 JULY
BOURNEMOUTH INTERNATIONAL CENTRE (BIC), BOURNEMOUTH
10 JUNE - 10 JUNE
GUILDHALL, PORTSMOUTH
9 JULY - 9 JULY
BATH FORUM, BATH
3 JULY - 3 JULY
SYMPHONY HALL, BIRMINGHAM
24 JUNE - 24 JUNE
MUSIC HALL, ABERDEEN
20 JUNE - 20 JUNE
THEATRE ROYAL, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE
23 JUNE - 23 JUNE
USHER HALL, EDINBURGH
22 JUNE - 22 JUNE
SANDS CENTRE, CARLISLE
17 JUNE - 17 JUNE
ROYAL & DERNGATE, NORTHAMPTON
15 JUNE - 15 JUNE
ANVIL ARTS, BASINGSTOKE
6 JULY - 6 JULY
BRIDGEWATER HALL, MANCHESTER
10 JULY - 10 JULY
ST DAVID'S HALL, CARDIFF