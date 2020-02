About this show

An off-duty English policeman is about to throw himself off Beachy Head when he is met by a Ghanaian woman carrying a laundry bag and a cat box. Over the course of one night, two disparate characters learn what it truly means to be touched by the magic of hope.

Bringing to life Philip Osment's final play, Can I Help You? is a magical realist examination of the role race and gender have to play in mental health and suicide.