About this show

When I said the story begins here, I was lying. Really the story begins several years ago. Really the story begins as a love story. Picture if you will me on a trapeze flying through the air singing a song about freedom. I'm performing in a London theatre and in the audience is a kind Englishman. He has a wide pupillary distance and uses big words I have to look up. Soon after, I become pregnant and my life does a 180 and I find myself living in the middle of nowhere rural Kent on the edge of a marsh surrounded by nothing but green fields and sheep 3613 miles away from Jewish Immigrant Parents in Toronto. I guess it started as a love story but seven years later it turned into something else. An intimate and absurd one-person exploration of motherhood, exile and transformation.? Part storytelling, part stand-up, part myth, it asks the question: How does an urban Canadian raising children in rural Kent with declining parents back home learn the codes of survival?

